An Ally McBeal Revival Is Reportedly In the Works

A new report says a revival of Ally McBeal, with star Calista Flockhart, is in early development, and it's not the only revival on the way.

By Lauren Piester Mar 26, 2021 9:05 PM
Ally McBeal might be heading back to TV. 

TVLine reports that a revival of the '90s legal dramedy is in the works, with Calista Flockhart returning as the titular star. According to the report, the show is in the very early stages of development with no home attached yet, and while creator David E. Kelley would serve as an executive producer, he would not be the showrunner. 

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said he'd be open to more Ally McBeal, but he didn't think he should run it. 

"If it were going to be done, it really should be done by a woman," he said. "If it's going to be new, it should be new and different. And I did it: 100 hours."

The original series premiered on Fox in 1997 and starred Flockhart as a lawyer who leaves her job due to sexual harassment and joins a new firm with her old law school classmate and ex-boyfriend. In addition to Flockhart, it starred Greg Germann, Jane Krakowski, Gil Bellows, Peter MacNicol, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Portia de Rossi, Lucy Liu and even, for a bit, Robert Downey Jr. 

The series was canceled after a low-rated fifth season. 

Ally McBeal is just the latest show to potentially get a reboot or revival. 

Just today, ABC announced that Don Cheadle has been cast as the adult version of the lead in the new Wonder Years pilot, and there are more than 20 more shows in various stages of being brought back to life. 

You can keep up with them all below! 

FOX
REVIVAL: Ally McBeal

Status: Early development

TVLine reports that a revival of '90s legal dramedy Ally McBeal is in the early stages of development, with Calista Flockhart returning as Ally. David E. Kelley created the show, but has previously said that if the series were to return, a woman would take the helm. 

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
REBOOT: The Wonder Years (ABC)

Status: Pilot order

A new version of The Wonder Years will follow a Black family in 1960s Alabama, and the cast is good. Don Cheadle will play the adult version of Dean Williams, the main character, with 12-year-old Dean played by Elisha "EJ" Williams. Dulé Hill will play Dean's dad, an outspoken musician. Saycon Sengbloh will play Dean's accountant mother. Lee Daniels and original Wonder Years star Fred Savage are producing. 

Starz
REVIVAL: Party Down (Starz)

Status: In development

The cult comedy will return as a six-part limited series on Starz. The show ran for two seasons, between 2009 and 2010, and starred Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan, Jane Lynch and more.

Paramount Photo/Gale Adler/NBC
REVIVAL: Frasier (Paramount+)

Status: In development

Kelsey Grammer will reprise his role as radio host Frasier Crane in a revival of the NBC comedy, which ran from 1993 to 2004. Few other details are available, but as Grammer said in his statement about the new series, "There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered." 

CBS
REVIVAL: Criminal Minds (Paramount+)

Status: In early development

Just a year after it went off the air, Paramount+ is bringing back Criminal Minds with at least part of the team from the original show. The revival will find the team investigating one case over the course of the season. Few other details are available so far, including which cast members will return. 

CBS
REBOOT: The Equalizer (CBS)

Status: Airing its first season 

Queen Latifah stars in a new TV adaptation of the Denzel Washington movies, which were loosely based on a 1980s TV show. Latifah plays a single mom and vigilante for those who can't defend themselves. 

Paramount Pictures
REMAKE: American Gigolo (Showtime)

Status: Pilot ordered 

Jon Bernthal stars alongside Gretchen Mol in Showtime's TV adaptation of the 1980 movie that starred Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton. Bernthal plays Julian, a man who was just released from prison after 18 years for murder. He struggles to find his footing in the Los Angeles sex industry and tries to figure out who set him up all those years ago. 

HBO
REBOOT: In Treatment (HBO)

Status: Premiering May 2021 

Uzo Aduba stars in a reboot of HBO's drama In Treatment, about a therapist having weekly sessions with patients. The original series starred Gabriel Byrne. The new cast also includes Joel Kinnaman and Anthony Ramos.

HBO
REVIVAL: Sex and the City (HBO Max)

Status: In development

Sarah Jessica Parker announced a Sex and the City revival—titled And Just Like That—in early Jan. 2021, but caused a bit of an uproar when fans learned that Samantha (Kim Cattrall) would not be a part of it. It's also possible that Big (Chris Noth) will be missing, but Noth has not yet confirmed that. The new show will follow the women's lives in New York in their 50s, and HBO Max boss Casey Bloys has promised more diversity both behind and in front of the camera. 

Showtime
REVIVAL/SPECIAL: Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Status: In development

After being canceled with no ending in early Feb. 2020, Ray Donovan is getting a second chance to say goodbye. The series will now end with a feature-length movie on Showtime. 

Andrew MacPherson/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
REVIVAL: CSI (CBS)

Status: In development

William Petersen and Jorja Fox return as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle for a revival of the beloved franchise. Gil and Sara will be joined by a whole new team at the Las Vegas crime lab, and newcomers Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome and Mel Rodriguez have joined the cast. CBS has not yet formally picked up the series, which was originally supposed to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise in 2020. 

Disney+
REVIVAL: The Proud Family (Disney+)

Status: In production

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is a revival of the classic Disney animated series, which stars Kyla Pratt as teen Penny Proud. The original cast will return, with Keke Palmer joining as new character Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins.

20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock
REBOOT: Doogie Howser (Disney+)

Status: In production

Doogie Howser M.D., the show about a teenage doctor played by Neil Patrick Harris, is coming back with a bit of a twist. It will now be set in Hawaii and will center around a teenage doctor who is also a girl. The new comedy is called Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. and stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the titular teen. Kathleen Rose Perkins will play her mother, a supervising doctor at the hospital where Doogie works. 

Peacock
REVIVAL: Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Status: Premiered Feb. 25

Soleil Moon Frye is back as Punky Brewster, the lovable foster kid from the '80s sitcom of the same name, now a mom with her own foster kid and an ex-husband played by Freddie Prinze Jr. 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
REBOOT: Clueless (Peacock)

Status: In the works

Peacock has picked up a reboot and reimagining of the classic 1995 teen comedy (and subsequent TV series) that now focuses on Dionne, played by Stacey Dash in the movie. It's now a mystery, and it's described as "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sun-glasses wearing, oat milk latte and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher's vacant Air Jordans."

Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank
REBOOT/REIMAGINING: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Peacock)

Status: In the works

Will Smith is producing a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, with a twist. It's now a drama about a teen who gets sent from Philadelphia to live with rich relatives in Bel-Air, inspired by a viral trailer created by fan and filmmaker Morgan Cooper. Peacock ordered two seasons of the one-hour drama. 

Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock
REVIVAL: Dexter (Showtime)

Status: In production

Michael C. Hall and original showrunner Clyde Phillips are returning for a ninth and final season that will hopefully give everybody's favorite serial TV serial killer a better ending than just Dexter becoming a lumberjack.

The CW
REBOOT/SEQUEL: Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

Status: In production 

Gossip Girl is coming back with its original creators, but not its original cast. The new show, which is currently filming, is set eight years after the original series and centers around a whole new group of Upper East Siders who aren't all white and straight and who are dealing with a whole new era of social media. It stars Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Evan Mock, Jordan Alexander, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty and Savannah Smith.

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
REBOOT/REVIVAL: Pretty Little Liars (HBO Max)

Status: In the works

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is executive producing a brand new Pretty Little Liars series for HBO Max called PLL: Original Sin. It's set in the same universe as the Freeform show, but about a whole new group of people. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring is writing the pilot, and the show has been given a straight-to-series order.

Here's the series description: 

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls—a brand-new set of Little Liars—find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe—in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock
REBOOT: True Blood (HBO Max)

Status: In early development

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is working on a reboot of HBO's True Blood, the vampire series based on Charlaine Harris' novels. Alan Ball, EP of the first series, is returning as an executive producer but former cast members will likely not return. 

WILLIAMS + HIRAKAWA/ NICKELODEON
REVIVAL: iCarly (Paramount+)

Status: In production

Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor are all returning for a revival of the Nickelodeon show about some teens who become viral internet stars. All three stars posted a photo from the set on Jan. 27, 2021. There's currently no word on whether Jennette McCurdy will also return as Sam.

The CW
REBOOT: Walker, Texas Ranger (The CW)

Status: Airing its first season 

Jared Padalecki stars in Walker, a reimagining of the classic Chuck Norris series as a Texas Ranger getting over the death of his wife (played by Genevieve Padalecki). Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Molly Hagan and Mitch Pileggi also star. 

Casey Durkin/Peacock
REVIVAL: Saved by the Bell (Peacock)

Status: Renewed for season two 

The new and irreverent Saved By the Bell follows a whole new generation of high schoolers whose parents and teachers are the original cast of SBTB, including Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies

Disney+
REVIVAL: Lizzie McGuire (Disney+)

Status: No longer happening. 

Lizzie McGuire would have been turning 30 in the Disney+ revival, which had even begun filming. Original showrunner Terri Minsky left over creative differences in January 2020 and production shut down. In December 2020, Hilary Duff announced that the show was no longer happening

