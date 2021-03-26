Hurry! Now You Can Shop Maryse's Knockout Moisturizer at Cult Beauty

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Your new favourite moisturizer is finally available at Cult Beauty!
Star of USA's Miz & Mrs. Maryse Mizanin is known for finishing fights and having beautiful, glowing skin. So much so, that the WWE superstar has partnered with innovative, clean and cruelty-free beauty brand Volition Beauty to help you settle your skin battles once and for all.
From being an entrepreneur, mum to Monroe and Madison, wife to Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and so much more, it's no surprise caffeine is a staple in Maryse's daily routine. When trying to find a natural caffeine source for her diet and skin, she came across Yaupon tea. The WWE star's love for the ancient health secret prompted her to include it in her collaboration with Volition Beauty.
The conception of Maryse's moisturizer began with a simple idea: What if you could wake up the glow in your skin with a caffeinated tea leaf? The result: A Yaupon Tea-Glow Awakening Moisturizer that serves as a skin pick-me-up to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and transform the look of morning puffiness.
Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer
Maryse's moisturizer will naturally energize and revive your skin and help with various skin concerns like uneven skin tone, redness, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Kick tired and dull skin out of the ring once and for all!
Although the Yaupon tea leaf is the star ingredient, other transformative ingredients like bakuchiol, plant-derived hyaluronic acid, and witch hazel, help to deliver glow-inducing hydration throughout the day. Don't be surprised when your skin appears more energized than you before your first cup of coffee or tea!
If you're ready to win the match against tired, aging skin, Maryse's Volition Beauty Yaupon Tea-Glow Awakening Moisturizer is now available at Cult Beauty!
