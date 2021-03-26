Bindi Irwin Is a Mom! Look Back at Her and Chandler Powell's Road to Baby

Watch : Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Her 1st Child

The next chapter in Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's love story has officially begun.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin gave birth to her first child, a baby girl the couple named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25. The occasion was doubly special as it also marked the new mom and dad's first wedding anniversary.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi said of her newborn in an Instagram announcement. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

The new mom gushed, "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Indeed, her birth date is uniquely special in the couple's ongoing romance, which dates back to 2013 when they met at Bindi's family-owned Australia Zoo. In fact, that's the special place Chandler decided to pop the question nearly six years later—and on her 21st birthday, no less.