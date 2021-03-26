See Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Star in Her First TV Commercial

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Wants to Keep Relationship With Tristan Quiet

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson just made her TV commercial debut!

The 2-year-old toddler recently starred alongside the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a spot for Nurtec ODT, a prescription medicine for the treatment of adult migraines. In the ad, the mother-daughter duo could be seen cuddling on the couch while enjoying a bowl of popcorn.

Needless to say, Khloe was pretty proud of her little one and posted a clip of the commercial to Twitter on March 25, writing, "My @NurtecODT commercial with my TuTu!!!!!!!!" Kim Kardashian also reacted to the spot, tweeting, "The cutest."

Khloe, who shares True with Tristan Thompson, recently expressed her desire to give the child a sibling. During a recent appearance on Ellen Digital's series "Lady Parts," for instance, the Good American mogul said she's "done IVF about three different times" and noted she once froze her eggs. But after her 12-14 eggs were thawed to mix with sperm, "none of them survived."

"We realized that my eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen," she said. "They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So, I actually have made embryos."