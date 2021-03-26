Bindi Irwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Chandler Powell

Watch : Bindi Irwin Pregnant With Her 1st Child

Bindi Irwin just added another member to her pack.

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin has given birth to her first child with husband Chandler Powell. The couple welcomed a baby girl, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25, Bindi revealed the following day.

"Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," Bindi wrote on Instagram alongside the first photos of her baby girl. "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light."

"Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she continued. "Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Bindi, a conservationist and zoo operator, first announced she and Chandler were expecting back in August, posting a sweet photo that showed the couple holding a pint-sized Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors shirt. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned the pic. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."