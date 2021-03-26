Grand Canyon Basketball Star Oscar Frayer Dead at 23 Just Days After Playing in NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon University is mourning the loss of basketball player Oscar Frayer.
According to the school, the 23-year-old athlete died in a car crash in California on March 23. The GCU Antelopes team website states that Oscar's sister, Andrea Moore, and a friend also passed in the accident.
"We love O," head coach Bryce Drew said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again."
Just days ago, on March 20, Oscar scored eight points in the team's game against Iowa in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament. While Iowa went on to defeat GCU with a score of 86-74, Oscar had three blocks and five assists in the game.
"I bleed purple FOREVER!!!!" Oscar tweeted after the game. "THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years..it's been nothing less than amazing..from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday..it's love FOREVER. 4 Gone."
The university also released a statement on Oscar's passing this week.
"On the court, Oscar was known as the 'High Flyer' and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots," the message said. "Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus."