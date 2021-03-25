Demi Lovato Explains Why Max Ehrich Engagement Gave Her a “False Sense of Security”

Watch : Demi Lovato Calls 2020 a "S--tshow" After Max Ehrich Beach Pics

Demi Lovato used her engagement as proof that she was doing well following her 2018 drug overdose, the singer explained in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Last July, the "Sorry Not Sorry" artist announced she and actor Max Ehrich were engaged after mere months of dating. Then, just two months later, following reports that Demi's family and friends didn't approve of the relationship, the couple split up.

"I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing," she told the magazine. "Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, 'I have to prove to the world that I'm okay.' Now that I'm not engaged or married and I'm okay, I'm like, 'Wow. Isn't that so much more empowering?' It's not this false sense of security."

She added that her massive engagement ring, which was reportedly worth about $1 million, "made it really real."