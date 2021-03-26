Lauren Graham Dishes on Emilio Estevez Welcoming Her Into the Mighty Ducks Franchise

A fresh take on a beloved classic.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Lauren Graham opened up about joining The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, where she stars opposite the franchise's beloved star, Emilio Estevez. According to Graham, Estevez welcomed her to the Disney+ TV series "with generosity and kindness."
Graham, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, said she "loved getting to know" The Breakfast Club actor while filming. On how Estevez felt about the reimagining, Graham relayed, "He likes what this iteration of the franchise is and believes…that some stories you can continue and without diluting what was great about them from the beginning."
The new series, which is now available on Disney+, follows a new group of underdog hockey players, who come together after 12-year-old Evan (Brady Noon) is cut from the now popular Mighty Ducks team. With the help of mom Alex (Graham) and Gordon Bombay (Estevez), this new team will learn how to soar and succeed.
While this is a fresh take on the Mighty Ducks franchise, Graham promised that fans of the original will have plenty to enjoy. In fact, Graham praised Estevez for having "a really clear view of what his character would or wouldn't do—of how to respect the original."
"The spirit of the original is big heartedness and I think that's the thing we just tried to make sure was present," she added. "That we're inclusive of all different kids and kind of asking, 'Where's the fun?'"
Of course, this meant that fans can expect some of the OG stars to appear on the show. "I have been sworn to secrecy, I guess?" the Gilmore Girls alum teased. "If I were a producer of a show, I would bring them back in some capacity."
Since our exclusive chat with Graham, creator Steven Brill confirmed that former cast members Elden Henson, Matt Doherty, Vincent LaRusso, Marguerite Moreau, Garette Henson and Justin Wong will all reprise their roles in episode six.
For all of this and more, watch Lauren's exclusive interviews above.
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is available now on Disney+.