Denzel Washington Is the Perfect Addition to This Unsuspecting Couple's Wedding Photo

Having an Oscar winner in attendance certainly makes up for having a quarantine wedding!

Denzel Washington really came through for one lucky New York couple, who must've been shocked when The Equalizer star photobombed their wedding pics this week.

Denzel surprised a bride and groom in Central Park on Thursday, March 25, by hopping in for a few pictures. The 66-year-old screen legend was dressed down in dark clothes, including a checkered shirt, black NY ball cap and mask, as he posed with the excited newlyweds.

In the photos, the bride can be seen smiling in her white slip dress and gold heels, while her man placed his arm around Denzel at a park overlook.

Evidently, Denzel took a break from directing his next movie, A Journal For Jordan, for the photoshoot. His next directing project after Fences, the film stars Michael B. Jordan, who was spotted wearing a denim shirt while kissing his co-star, Chanté Adams, during an intimate scene in a park bench.