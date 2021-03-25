How Lauren Graham Always Ensures Her "Door Is Open" to Another Gilmore Girls Revival

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

Where Gilmore Girls leads, Lauren Graham will follow.

The actress, who, in 2016, returned to her Stars Hollow roots to play fast-talking mom Lorelai on Netflix's four-part Gilmore Girls revival A Year In the Life, explained to SiriusXM's EW Live's Jessica Shaw how she always makes sure she's available to do more of the mother-daughter series.

"I put that window into all my new jobs, just in case," Lauren shared. "I don't want to start any new rumors. It's not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino], first of all. And because we could never have predicted that in the past. So that door is open."

The Parenthood alum said that because shows are "so restrictive now," she makes sure to put a potential Gilmore Girls revival clause in all her contracts to "just carve out some pockets, just in case."