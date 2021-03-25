Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Now Wearing Each Other's Wisdom Teeth on Necklaces

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Cutest Moments

Everyone shows love differently. Some people buy their partner flowers, while others write letters. For Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, they let their teeth do the talking.

On Thursday, March 25, the 26-year-old actress revealed on her Instagram Story that she had her and the 22-year-old fiancé's wisdom teeth turned into gold-covered charms, which they're wearing on matching necklace chains. She captioned a picture of their hands holding the teeth, "you're my best friend."

Brooklyn was touched by the gesture, writing on his own Instagram Story, "Words can't discribe (sic) how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz. I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever."

"The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy," he continued on another slide. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me."