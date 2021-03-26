Hey Now, Hey Now! The Lizzie McGuire x ColourPop Collection is What Dreams Are Made Of

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The makeup collaboration we've been waiting for is here!

Although we are still coming to terms with the fact that the Lizzie McGuire reboot isn't happening, ColourPop is here to wipe our tears and save 2021! Today, the cult-favorite cosmetics brand is releasing the Lizzie McGuire Collection, which features everything you need to embody your inner Lizzie and relive the beloved early 2000's Disney show in makeup form. The collection consists of the 12-pan What Dreams Are Made Of eyeshadow palette, a bubblegum-flavored lip scrub, four So Juicy Plumping Glosses, two Glittery Obsessed Glitter Gels and two Pressed Powder Blushes. And everything is under $23!

The collection drops at 10 a.m. PST on ColourPop.com, so set your alarms and grab what you can because this collection will sell out!