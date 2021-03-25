Cynthia Erivo Reveals the Encouraging Words She Received From Aretha Franklin at Kennedy Center Honors

Watch : Cynthia Erivo Takes on Playing 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin

Cynthia Erivo wanted to "pay homage" to Aretha Franklin in the National Geographic anthology series Genius: Aretha, in which she plays the titular legend.

Not only does Cynthia have the pipes to portray Aretha onscreen, but she also has some personal experience with the "Respect" singer.

During two recent magazine interviews, Cynthia opened up about the time she first met Aretha and the meaningful praise she later received from the late Grammy winner, who died in 2018.

Their first meeting was backstage at The Color Purple in 2016. Cynthia was playing Celie, a role she held from 2015 to 2017.

"We met her afterwards, she came backstage, she sang the line 'I'm here' back to me, so I couldn't have been happier after that," Cynthia recalled to Entertainment Weekly last week.

Later that year, they met again, when Cynthia performed at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors. "You can really sing!" Aretha told her, according to her latest interview with DuJour.