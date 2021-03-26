See Cardi B Fangirl Over Kylie Jenner in Never-Before-Seen "WAP" Music Video Footage

Two icons fangirling over each other? We love to see it.

Tonight's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Kylie Jenner's cameo in Cardi B's "WAP" music video.

"Cardi B reached out to see if Kylie would be in her music video," Kris Jenner explains in the never-before-seen footage above. "This is Kylie's first day on the set. It's her big Cardi B video debut."

While Kylie flaunts her hot body on set, Kris and Cardi have a cute, candid moment backstage. "Thank you for asking Kylie to be in the video," the momager tells the rapper.

"I was literally praying to the lord every night," a visibly excited Cardi says.

"Did you say hi to Kylie?" Kris asks before the Grammy winner replies, "No not yet, I'm nervous."

"She's so excited to see you," the KUWTK star says before calling to her daughter, "Kylie, Cardi wants to say hi to you!"