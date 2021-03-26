Gia GiudiceBritney SpearsWomen's History MonthPhotosVideos

See Cardi B Fangirl Over Kylie Jenner in Never-Before-Seen "WAP" Music Video Footage

By Brett Malec Mar 26, 2021 3:00 AMTags
MusicKris JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerMusic VideosShowsCardi BNBCU
MAR. 21, 9PM

Two icons fangirling over each other? We love to see it.

Tonight's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Kylie Jenner's cameo in Cardi B's "WAP" music video.

"Cardi B reached out to see if Kylie would be in her music video," Kris Jenner explains in the never-before-seen footage above. "This is Kylie's first day on the set. It's her big Cardi B video debut."

While Kylie flaunts her hot body on set, Kris and Cardi have a cute, candid moment backstage. "Thank you for asking Kylie to be in the video," the momager tells the rapper.

"I was literally praying to the lord every night," a visibly excited Cardi says.

"Did you say hi to Kylie?" Kris asks before the Grammy winner replies, "No not yet, I'm nervous."

"She's so excited to see you," the KUWTK star says before calling to her daughter, "Kylie, Cardi wants to say hi to you!" 

photos
Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

When the two finally meet, Cardi can't help but fangirl over the makeup mogul as she gushes, "You look so good!"

"Oh my god, I'm so excited," Kylie replies.

"Like you don't understand, I prayed," Cardi tells her before Kylie quickly states, "It's the highlight of my career."

E!

After Kylie asks about Cardi's daughter Kulture, the music superstar continues to gush over the E! star, "Your body looks wow!"

"I've gained a little quarantine weight so I'm happy," Kylie replies.

See Cardi and Kylie's adorable interaction in the KUWTK video above and scroll down to relive all the celeb cameos in Cardi's "WAP" music video.

Trending Stories

1

Sonja Morgan's Daughter Quincy Gives Rare Look Into Her Luxe Life

2

Bryce Hall Addresses Josie Canseco Rumors After Addison Rae Split

3

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Sunday, Mar. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!
YouTube
Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and makeup mogul wore a fierce leopard-print ensemble with matching thigh-high boots.

YouTube
Normani

Remember when Normani competed on Dancing With the Stars? Well, the singer and former Fifth Harmony member just took her moves to a whole new level.

YouTube
Rosalía

The Grammy winner slayed in a red latex suit.

YouTube
Mulatto

The rapper rocked this baby blue look.

YouTube
Rubi Rose

Rubi Rose turned heads in this red number.

YouTube
Sukihana

Sukihana rocked a striped, metallic outfit with a touch of bling.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Sunday, Mar. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Sonja Morgan's Daughter Quincy Gives Rare Look Into Her Luxe Life

2

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

3

Kylie Jenner’s Surprise Photo Dump May Include Her Wildest Look Yet

4

Sommer Ray Accuses Machine Gun Kelly of Cheating on Her With Megan Fox

5

This New Pic of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Will Give You Chills