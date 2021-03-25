Niall Horan Recalls Feeling "Like a Prisoner" Amid One Direction Mania

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Denies Throwing Shade at Ex Niall Horan

Niall Horan wishes things went in a different direction when it came to the onslaught of fans at the peak of One Direction hysteria.

In an interview with British personality Dermot O'Leary for Audible's People, Just People podcast, the "Slow Hands" singer admitted that he did occasionally feel like a "prisoner" while a member of the boy band, due to the hoards of fans who descended upon them to show their appreciation at every turn.

He explained to the host that fans would often swarm their hotel rooms, and even follow them in their cars, all to get a glimpse of Niall, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

"I struggled with the idea of, why won't you just let us out? We just want to go for a walk, you know?" he recalled. "But, you can't get inside the brain of a fan, and now I completely get it, but at the time, you're like, you're our age! Just let us out! We just want to walk down the street. You must understand!"