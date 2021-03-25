Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Speaks Out After Family's Alleged Firing From Teen Mom

The cast of Teen Mom OG may look a bit different in seasons to come.
Earlier this week, multiple reports surfaced that Ryan Edwards and his parents Larry and Jen Edwards would no longer be filming with the MTV show.
While appearing on Without a Crystal Ball, Ryan's wife Mackenzie Edwards addressed the situation head on. "Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired," she shared with host Katie Joy. "They said that when [Maci Bookout] didn't fulfill her obligations or like basically didn't have enough content, that they call us back."
As for how Ryan reacted to the news, Mackenzie said he's ready to move on from the MTV franchise. As she explained, "He was just like, 'Don't. We're gonna move on. We're gonna live our lives. We're gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don't waste your time or your breath coming back.'"
E! News has reached out to MTV for comment. Larry also addressed his future with the network telling The Sun, "We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It's unbelievable."
Fans first met Maci in 2009 when she documented her pregnancy journey with then-boyfriend Ryan on 16 and Pregnant. After their breakup, the pair would continue to document their realities for MTV on Teen Mom OG.
This season, fans have watched Maci struggle to co-parent with Ryan as their son Bentley, 12, expressed his desire to spend more time with his mom and step-dad Taylor McKinney.
"Taylor and Bentley are super close, and they have a special bond and I think that from the outside looking in for me, I can see the love and respect Bentley has for him," Maci previously shared with E! News. "He's a phenomenal dad, very hands-on and just a huge support for all of us."
While TTM Lifestyle designers Maci and Taylor are stronger than ever, previews for upcoming episodes show the couple having a tense conversation with Jen and Larry about Ryan.
"We've always had a good relationship, definitely bumps in the road, but you know I respect them and they respect me," Maci shared in March 2020. "They've always been very supportive and helpful, and I think them keeping communication open, and Bentley and his wellbeing a priority, has definitely helped."
So what went wrong? Find out when Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.