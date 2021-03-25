This New Photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Will Give You Chills

A new official image of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana has been released and the resemblance between the actress and the late royal is downright eerie.
The 30-year-old Twilight alum portrays the Princess of Wales, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, in the upcoming film Spencer. The movie, whose title is Diana's maiden name, is set in 1991 and depicts the princess' Christmas holiday with the royal family at Queen Elizabeth II's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, during which the princess decides to end her marriage to Prince Charles following much relationship turmoil.
In the new photo, released on Thursday, March 25, Kristen wears a red and green plaid jacket and white top and replicas of Diana's gold wedding band and iconic sapphire and diamond engagement ring—the same one William gave wife Kate Middleton. She poses while sitting at a desk, staring at the camera with a determined look.
This marks the second official image from the film and the fourth time the actress has been seen publicly in character. Paparazzi photos of her dressed in the same outfit while on set in Germany surfaced in February.
Filming recently moved to the United Kingdom. Spencer, directed by Pablo Larraín, is set for release this fall, less than a year before the 25th anniversary of Diana's 1997 death at age 36. Jack Farthing, star of the BBC series Poldark, plays Charles in the new film.
Last November, Kristen spoke about her role in the film on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and recalled watching Diana's funeral on TV. "I was really young [and] didn't really know what was going on," she said. "But now, it's hard not to feel protective over her. I mean, she was, like, so young and obviously she comes out to here."
Kristen's casting in Spencer was announced last June. The director praised the actress in comments made to Deadline.
"Kristin is one of the great actors around today," Pablo said. "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristin can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."
He continued, "The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see. I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."
See the new photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and past pics of her in character: