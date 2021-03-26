Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Kopari Beauty, Lorac, Clarins & More

Gia GiudiceBritney SpearsWomen's History MonthPhotosVideos

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.

Today is the only day to save 50% on products from Clarins, Kopari Beauty, Lorac and Benefit Cosmetics.

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

Clarins Double Serum

The Clarins Double Serum is a top-selling anti-aging product that reduces wrinkles, promotes firmness, revives radiance, visibly tightens pores, and hydrates.

$90
$45
Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Create natural-looking, full brows with the Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel. The tapered brush makes it easy to achieve a mess-free application in an instant. This formula is water-resistant and long-wearing.

$24
$12
Ulta

Lorac PRO Contour Palette with Contour Brush

This is a $145 value, but you can nab it for $23 today. The Lorac palette includes 2 matte highlighters, 1 shimmer highlighter, 3 matte contour shades, and a brush to create perfectly sculpted features.

$45
$23
Ulta

Kopari Beauty 100% Organic Coconut Melt

The Kopari Beauty 100% Organic Coconut Melt can be used as a makeup remover, body moisturizer, under-eye cream, hair mask, shave oil, bath boost, belly balm, and more. If that wasn't enough to convince you that this is a must-have product, it's also suitable for all hair and skin types, including dry skin, eczema-prone skin, and chemically-treated hair.

$28
$14
Ulta

Lorac LUX Diamond Golden Hour Face Palette

Get these 6 limited edition highlighters from Lorac to create that sought-after lit from within radiance.

$35
$18
Ulta

Kopari Beauty Coconut Exfoliant Crush Scrub

The Kopari Beauty Coconut Exfoliant Crush Scrub buffs away dry, dull skin to create a radiant, silky-smooth complexion.

$39
$20
Ulta

Lorac PRO Conceal/Contour Palette and Brush

This Lorac set includes 8 shades to conceal and contour, 4 cream shimmer highlighters, a double-ended conceal/contour brush, and a booklet with instructions and professional tips.

$45
$23
Ulta

While you're shopping for makeup, checkout the foundation that instantly went viral on TikTok.

