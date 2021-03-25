You Definitely Didn't Know This Two and a Half Men Actress Is Also Part of the Royal Family

Meghan Markle was not the only actress to go royal.
Of course, there was also Grace Kelly, but thanks to a new headline-making interview, fans are realizing there's another member of that unique club. For anyone who's watched seasons nine and 10 of Two and a Half Men, you likely have seen Sophie Winkleman. The England native portrayed Zoey, the woman who turned down the proposal of Walden Schmidt (Ashton Kutcher).
While she was rejecting a ring on screen, behind the scenes, Winkleman had already tied the knot with Lord Frederick Windsor in September 2009, two years before her debut on the hit CBS sitcom. His father Prince Michael of Kent is Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin.
Though she is officially in the royal family, according to an interview with Insider, she opted to keep her maiden name since she had already established an acting career. Without a royal title, Hollywood did not catch on.
"People in my business in America didn't know anything about it, because they'd just see 'Sophie Winkleman' on the sheet and I'd go and do the audition and then get the job or not," she explained to Insider. "And they didn't find anything out about me. They just knew me from my acting, which was quite important to me."
While she has continued to act over the years, including a recurring role on Trust in 2018, Winkleman also remains an involved member of the royal family. She's attended Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace as recently as 2019 and was a guest at Princess Eugenie's wedding in 2018.
As for what Queen Elizabeth II and her famous family really are like, Winkleman has nothing but praise.
"I can only speak from personal experience, but when I first went to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen for the Christmas lunch, she was incredibly welcoming and kind," she said of the monarch. "I've only had positive, caring, warmth from all of them."