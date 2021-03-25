David DobrikKaty & OrlandoJessica SimpsonWomen's History MonthPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Which One of Lisa Vanderpump's Celebrity Overserved Guests Had a Terrifying Pet Emu?!

By Brett Malec Mar 25, 2021 4:00 PMTags
TVPetsReality TVJoel McHaleExclusivesShowsLisa VanderpumpNBCUOverserved With Lisa Vanderpump
PREMIERES MAR. 23, 10 PM
Watch: Cheryl Hines Details Terrifying Pet Emu Experience

A bird blunder.

One celebrity guest has a hilarious animal story in this exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. The preview shows tipsy guest Cheryl Hines entertaining hosts Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd and fellow guest Joel McHale with a tale about one of her former pets.

"I used to have an emu in Malibu," the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress shared. "When I was dating Bobby [Robert Kennedy Jr.], my daughter was young and he wanted to get in her good graces, so he gave her a baby emu. Which is adorable, because when they're babies they're like this tall. I sound ridiculous."

"No, keep going," McHale encouraged. "This is great."

"Then it got huge, like six feet tall,' Hines continued. "It would come at you, like he would attack people. You know I said to Bobby, 'It's me or the emu.'"

"The emu's name was Toby, short for Tobias," Hines laughed.

photos
Lisa Vanderpump's Famous Friends & Fans

When LVP inquired, "And where has Toby gone now?" Hines shot back, "Don't ask, Lisa."

"You didn't eat him?" Vanderpump asked.

"We did not eat him...a mountain lion," Hines shared. "This has taken an ugly turn."

E!

And with that, the dinner party raised their glasses as Todd said, "Here's to Toby!"

Watch the silly preview for yourself before tonight's episode.

Trending Stories

1

Chris Evans Sparks Fan Frenzy With Rare Glimpse at His Chest Tattoos

2

This New Pic of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Will Give You Chills

3
Exclusive

Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith's TikTok Impact on RHONJ Song

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump premieres Tuesday, Mar. 23 at 10 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Chris Evans Sparks Fan Frenzy With Rare Glimpse at His Chest Tattoos

2

Ryan Edwards' Wife Speaks Out After Alleged Teen Mom Firings

3

This New Pic of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Will Give You Chills

4
Exclusive

Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith's TikTok Impact on RHONJ Song

5

Kris Jenner Weighs In on Khloe's Baby Plans & Those Engagement Rumors