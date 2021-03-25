Why Jane Fonda Doesn't Want a Sexual Relationship Ever Again

Watch : Jane Fonda Never Expected to See Her Mugshot on Billboards

Jane Fonda knows what she wants—and what she doesn't.

When it comes to a partner, the actress, 83, is often drawn to men who lead lives dissimilar to her own. "Part of the reason I get into a relationship with a man is because I feel that he can take me down a new path," she explained in the April issue of Harper's Bazaar. "I'm attracted to people who can teach me things and whose lives are different from mine, and so I give myself over to that. First of all, I want to please him. That's a problem."

Take, for example, her relationship with Ted Turner, who she wed following her failed romances with Roger Vadim and Tom Hayden. The two split in 2001.

"Marrying Ted is like marrying 15 people—you have to learn how to hunt, so I did. You have to learn how to fly-fish, so I did. He liked me to dress sexy, so I did. And so forth. I wanted to," she said. "Why be with Ted Turner if you're not going to allow yourself to be absorbed in his reality and learn from it? And I'm glad I did."