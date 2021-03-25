How Meeting Amal Clooney Made George Clooney Realize His Life Had Been "Incredibly Empty"

Watch : George Clooney Worries About Son's Asthma Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

George Clooney admiring his wife is a genre of romance we all deserve.

During a Thursday, March 25 interview with the Today show, the Academy Award-winning actor gushed about how his wife of six years, Amal Clooney, drastically improved his life.

"There are some people, their goal was, ‘I have to have children.' Mine wasn't. I wasn't looking at life, going, ‘My life will be unfulfilled without children.' I felt like I had a pretty full life," the Tomorrowland star explained to host Hoda Kotb. "Then I met Amal and realized that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realize how incredibly empty it was."

As many fans know, the movie star and the international human rights attorney, who tied the knot on September 27, 2014, welcomed their twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. That's when George realized he only had to find "the right person to have them with."

And how is the proud dad handling fatherhood? Well, he loves being a father more than being a Hollywood star.