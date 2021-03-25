How Meeting Amal Clooney Made George Clooney Realize His Life Had Been "Incredibly Empty"

George Clooney admiring his wife is a genre of romance we all deserve.
During a Thursday, March 25 interview with the Today show, the Academy Award-winning actor gushed about how his wife of six years, Amal Clooney, drastically improved his life.
"There are some people, their goal was, ‘I have to have children.' Mine wasn't. I wasn't looking at life, going, ‘My life will be unfulfilled without children.' I felt like I had a pretty full life," the Tomorrowland star explained to host Hoda Kotb. "Then I met Amal and realized that my life had been pretty empty. And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realize how incredibly empty it was."
As many fans know, the movie star and the international human rights attorney, who tied the knot on September 27, 2014, welcomed their twins Alexander and Ella in 2017. That's when George realized he only had to find "the right person to have them with."
And how is the proud dad handling fatherhood? Well, he loves being a father more than being a Hollywood star.
"[It's given me] a sense of belonging and a sense of home and unconditional love," he gushed. "All the things that you were hoping you could get from a really good career and a dog. You realize that this is a lot more than that."
George explained that a family not only fills up his life, but also makes it fun. Typically, the fun is pranking Amal and making the children his accomplices.
"My whole job, really, is to teach them really terrible things," he said with a smile. "I really do enjoy teaching my children to do things that shock their mother."
In a December 2020 interview he noted teaching them "horrible things" that will earn him a "shriek from my wife."
As he shared, "I taught them to put Nutella in their nappy and then go upstairs and take it off, and then pick it up and eat it." Apparently when Amal yells, the prank master knows he succeeded.
