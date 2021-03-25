Kris Jenner Weighs In on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Plans and Those Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Want to know what's going on with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Kris Jenner may have an answer.
The momager weighed in on their plans during the March 25 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
As fans know, Khloe has expressed her desire to have another child. So, what does Kris think about the Good American mogul giving True Thompson a sibling?
"I mean, I think it's so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True because there's nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters and that's just my heart," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "So, I'm really happy. I just want them to be happy and True will be so excited."
Over the past few months, Khloe has detailed her journey. During a recent episode of the Ellen Digital series, "Lady Parts," for instance, the 36-year-old reality TV star shared she's "done IVF about three different times" and that she once froze her eggs.
"I had about 12 or 14 eggs—I can't really remember—and I defrosted them all to mix with sperm," she said at the time. "None of them survived."
Khloe discovered her "eggs aren't strong enough to be frozen." As she explained, "They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So, I actually have made embryos."
Khloe has also shared her thoughts on surrogacy and noted she "would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy."
"I'm really grateful that there are other options, but I loved being pregnant with True," she said on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "It's such a beautiful experience to have. Knowing I'd might never get to feel like that again, it's daunting, it's scary, it's stressful and it breaks my heart."
In addition to talking about Khloe's hopes for a child, Kris was asked about a giant ring Khloe wore in a February Instagram photo that sparked engagement speculation.
"I think she just loves jewelry," Kris replied. "She loves a good ring. You should ask Khloe that."
However, KoKo wasn't the only family member they discussed. The 65-year-old matriarch also gave an update on Kim Kardashian. The 40-year-old star recently filed for divorce from Kanye West—with who she shares four children—and has been busy building her empire and studying to become a lawyer.
"Kim's good," Kris said. "She's good. She's really, really busy working on all of her different projects that she's doing. And I don't know how she does it with all those grandbabies. She's got a lot of energy that kid."
Watch the video to see Kris' interview.