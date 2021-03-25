Kris Jenner Weighs In on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Plans and Those Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Wants to Keep Relationship With Tristan Quiet

Want to know what's going on with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Kris Jenner may have an answer.

The momager weighed in on their plans during the March 25 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As fans know, Khloe has expressed her desire to have another child. So, what does Kris think about the Good American mogul giving True Thompson a sibling?

"I mean, I think it's so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True because there's nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters and that's just my heart," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "So, I'm really happy. I just want them to be happy and True will be so excited."

Over the past few months, Khloe has detailed her journey. During a recent episode of the Ellen Digital series, "Lady Parts," for instance, the 36-year-old reality TV star shared she's "done IVF about three different times" and that she once froze her eggs.

"I had about 12 or 14 eggs—I can't really remember—and I defrosted them all to mix with sperm," she said at the time. "None of them survived."