Ed Sheeran Honors "Father Figure" Michael Gudinski With Rare Performance

Ed Sheeran is honoring the memory of "father figure" Michael Gudinski.

On Wednesday, March 24, the singer took to the stage to perform a new song dedicated to the late Australian entrepreneur, who Ed previously described as a "tornado of joy."

Ed traveled to Australia from Britain and quarantined for two weeks to personally attend the services at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. He explained to the more than 7,000 people in the audience, "In lockdown I was able to have a guitar for quarantine and I always find the best way to process stuff is to write songs, be it good news, bad news or whatever and here is a song I finished last week."

The song "Visiting Hours" reveals how the Grammy winner wishes Michael had met his first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. He sings, "I wish that heaven/Had visiting hours/So I just could show up/And bring good news/That she's getting older/And I wish that you'd met her/The things that she'll learn from me/I got them all from you."