Inside Clare Crawley's "Very Romantic" 40th Birthday Getaway With Dale Moss

It appears Clare Crawley traded out roses for rosé on her milestone birthday.
The former Bachelorette lead recently celebrated her 40th birthday in the heart of California's Napa Valley, and it was one for the books. A source close to the Sacramento native exclusively tells E! News she enjoyed a "very romantic" getaway with Dale Moss.
"Clare spent her 40th birthday with Dale and they escaped to a resort in Napa for a few days last week," the insider shares of their mini-vacation. "It was a very romantic few days together. Dale made her feel like a queen on her birthday and she was very happy."
"They drank champagne, laid by the pool and went wine tasting together," the source adds, "and it was everything Clare wanted."
According to the source, the 32-year-old Bachelorette contestant is "really putting in the effort," especially following their break up in January—which came only two months after their engagement aired on the ABC dating series.
As the source described things, "They are definitely acting like they are back together and it seems to be going well. They both agreed they want to try and be more private as the public attention was putting stress on their relationship."
It's safe to say they're doing just that and keeping their love life out of the spotlight. Both Clare and Dale shared several snapshots of their Napa trip on social media, however, they never posted any photos together.
Additionally, they haven't publicly commented on their relationship status.
The duo's wine country trip comes less than a week after they were spotted kissing and holding hands in New York City.
At the time, a separate insider close to the hairstylist told E! News, "They are hanging out and having fun for now. They agreed it's less pressure on both of them if they don't label their relationship."
Another source echoed the same sentiments, noting, "Dale and Clare are taking things slowly and seeing where their relationship goes day by day."
"Dale and Clare love and respect one another," the source added. "They always will, and know that their relationship deserves that respect. They are working on things, enjoying spending time together and are seeing where things go."
Just last month, Bachelor Nation's jaws collectively dropped when Clare and Dale were seen hanging out in Florida. "They were all smiles," an eyewitness told E! News in February. "They seemed like they were having a good time. It was just the two of them."
As fans will recall, that marked the first time the duo reunited following their split.
On Jan. 19, the former athlete took to Instagram to announce he and Clare were calling it quits.
"We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote in part. "We only hope the best things for one another."
The ABC star broke her silence a few days later and revealed she felt blindsided by the situation.
"I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were," she admitted on Jan. 21, adding, "so I've needed some time to really digest this. This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."
"I may not have all the answers," she closed, "but I do know this—I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love."