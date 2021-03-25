David DobrikKaty & OrlandoJessica SimpsonWomen's History MonthPhotosVideos

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Raccoon

Another singer has been unmasked on The Masked Singer. Keep up with all the contestants right here!

Season five of The Masked Singer is already off to a wild start. 

Three singers have been unmasked so far, and each one has brought a completely different vibe to the table. First, there was Kermit the Frog, who was masquerading as the Snail. Kermit is both a prolific movie and TV star and a fictional frog puppet, so that reveal really threw us all for a loop. It was as if anything could happen this season, and maybe it still will. 

In week two, Caitlyn Jenner was found to be performing as the Phoenix. Caitlyn has simply been too famous for too long to be anything but herself, so it wasn't hard to guess her identity. It was, however, wild to hear her sing a Kesha song about waking up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy. 

In week three, we got our first round of repeat singers. Group A returned, the Russian Dolls revealed that they are actually at least three separate people, and the first Wildcard performer made an appearance, sending the Raccoon packing. The Raccoon turned out to be Danny Trejo, known to some as the man who makes both donuts and tacos, known to others as Machete. 

In the Raccoon's place, the Orca gets to compete. He says pizza changed his life when he was 24 and hid audition tapes in pizza boxes to make his dreams come true. He's not a bad singer, and the panel got some Foo Fighters vibes. Nicole Scherzinger guessed Dave Grohl, and guest panelist Joel McHale guessed Billy Corgan. Jenny McCarthy thought it might be Kevin Bacon

For now, his identity remains a mystery. 

Scroll down to keep up with all the singers this season.

Michael Becker/FOX, imageSPACE for the Mill Valley Film Festival/Shutterstock
Raccoon: Danny Trejo

Once you know the Raccoon is Danny Trejo, you can't unhear it. There was also a donut in his first clue package, which should have been a dead giveaway for the actor-turned-donut seller. 

Michael Becker/FOX, John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Phoenix: Caitlyn Jenner

Few masked singers have been quite as obvious as the Phoenix, who simply could not escape from Caitlyn Jenner's voice and mannerisms. She's been on TV too long to stay a mystery for very long at all. 

Michael Becker/FOX, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Muppets Studio
Snail: Kermit the Frog

We are still shook by this, TBH. The first unmasked singer of season five turned out to be Kermit the Frog, who is a muppet. Sure, he's a prolific star of movies and TV shows, but he is also still a puppet. Baffling! 

Fox
Russian Dolls

The Russian Dolls are baffling. At first there appeared to be on, then a second appeared, and now there are three! They sound exactly like Hanson, and if they're not Hanson, we will eat a shoe. (No we won't.) 

Panel guesses have included Lady Antebellum, Boyz II Men, Vanessa Hudgens, Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison and Kevin McHale

Fox
Robopine

According to his clues, the Robopine got a call from an angel that changed his life, and now he's on a new mission that no one can touch. He claimed to be 60, but none of the panelists believed him. He's clearly got a voice and some major talent, and if we're agreed that he's lying about his age, Tyrese Gibson could be a solid choice. MC Hammer is actually in his late 50s and would also make sense. 

Guesses included Ginuwine, Jamie Foxx and Lionel Richie

Fox
Seashell

Seashell moved around with her family for most of her childhood, and has worn a lot of hats. If you ask the internet, it's Tamera Mowry and it's hard to disagree. 

Panel guesses included Hilary Duff, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jessica Simpson. Ken Jeong tried to guess Kristen Chenoweth and was praised by the rest of the panel, but she has one of the most recognizable voices in showbiz so we're not sure where he was going with that. 

Fox
Black Swan

Black Swan is clearly a fantastic singer who says she got caught up under a spell and hypnotized by a Hollywood deal she couldn't resist. She sounds like a grown up JoJo, who struggled under her original record deal for years before finally breaking free of it. 

The panelists, who have often guessed JoJo in the past, went with Anya Taylor Joy and Camila Cabello. 

Fox
Chameleon

The Chameleon is clearly a tall man and there were references to a "pit" and 007, which makes perfect sense for Wiz Khalifa. He's 6'4" and he's from Pittsburgh. He also has a thing for pitbulls, and has a song called "James Bong." 

Guesses included Redfoo, Diplo and even Nick Cannon, which would admittedly be a great trick. 

Fox
Grandpa Monster

Whoever Grandpa Monster is, he's got a past he's trying to shake and he hates looking back on his younger days because he's done so much growing. Alarmingly, the two prevailing guesses online are Logan Paul and O.J. Simpson. The voice sounds way more like the latter. 

The panel guessed Scott Disick, Johnny Manziel and the Miz

Fox
Piglet

Despite a clue package filled with Bachelor references, the Piglet seems much more likely to be a boy bander. He sounds an awful lot like Nick Lachey, and his clues revealed that the world has seen his heart break, which we all did after the demise of his TV show with ex-wife Jessica Simpson. If it is actually someone from The Bachelor, then we've got to know who's been hiding that talent from us! 

Panelists guessed Adam Lambert, Liam Hemsworth and Charlie Puth, but none of those feel quite right.

