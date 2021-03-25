Watch Kim and Khloe Kardashian Grill Kourtney About Her Sex Life

Sisters to the rescue.
Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are on a mission to lift Kim Kardashian's spirits in this sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The preview begins with Kourt and Khloe planning a night of fun for Kim at their summer rental in Malibu amid some ongoing drama in the SKIMS founder's personal life.
"We're going to have a romantic dinner outside," Khloe says before Kourt adds, "This is a chill night just for your enjoyment."
Kim admits in her confessional, "It's really sweet that my sisters planned this little getaway night to hang out and escape reality to two seconds. There's many f--king stressful things going on that I needed this the most."
After the trio sits down for dinner outside, Khloe starts grilling Kourtney with, "Are you dating anyone?"
"No, who would I be dating?" Kourtney replies.
"Do you want to date anyone?" Khloe prods.
"I don't. I really don't," Kourt answers.
Khloe continues her questioning with, "How many people DM you?" to which Kourtney replies, "Hundreds."
That's when Kim suggests, "We can get drunk and go through your DMs. That's like the most fun."
Khloe inquires, "Do you still talk to what's his name?" and Kourtney answers, "No. Never."
Khloe responds, "Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?" and Kourt confirms, "Yeah. He'll text me once and a while."
In her confessional, Khloe shares of the sisterly conversation, "It's our job to distract Kim and take away all of her worries for the night, so if that means me going after Kourtney's sex life a little bit, she's going to have to take one for the team. Kim lives for the gossip and we're here to make Kim happy."
Check out the hilarious preview above.