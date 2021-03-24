Emily Ratajkowski Breastfeeds Her "Beautiful Boy" Sylvester in New Photo

Emily Ratajkowski is a proud mom.
The Gone Girl actress took to Instagram on March 24 to share a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn son Sylvester. "Beautiful boy," the 29 year old captioned the pic.
Stars sent love to Emily, with mom to be Halsey commenting a doe-eyed emoji. Model Ashley Graham gushed over the little one, writing "hi sweetie pie!"
This is the We Are Your Friends' star's first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She announced Sylvester's birth in a March 11 Instagram post.
"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side," she captioned the picture. "Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."
She announced her pregnancy news in an essay for Vogue last October. In the essay, she pondered about how gender stereotypes would affect her little one as he grew up.
"I don't like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show themself to me," she wrote. "And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born."
She also spoke about the feelings of powerlessness she felt during her pregnancy.
"I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don't try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I'm too humbled to have any false notions of control," she continued. "I'm completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be. But I'm surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I'm already learning from this person inside my body. I'm full of wonder."
Earlier this month, Emily also shared some photos from her delivery to Instagram, writing in the caption, "In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!"