A National Treasure TV Show Is Coming to Disney+

It's time to steal the Declaration of Independence once again.
Disney+ is currently working on a National Treasure TV show, Deadline reports. The show has been in development for a while, but now finally has a 10-episode order from the streaming service.
Nicolas Cage will likely not be starring, as the new version has a slightly different spin. It focuses on Jess Morales, a twenty-year-old DREAMer heading out on an adventure to uncover mysterious family history and recover lost treasure. The series will explore identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism from Jess's perspective.
And if you're worried about this new version somehow ruining the original, do not fret. It comes from Jerry Bruckheimer and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley—the same people responsible for the original movie.
The Declaration of Independence—or whatever historical document we're stealing this time—will be safe in the hands of this show.
The original film came out in 2004 and starred Cage as historian and cryptologist Benjamin Franklin Gates. He has to steal the Declaration of Independence to get access to a map on the back of it, which led him to some valuable treasure. Sean Bean, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Jon Voight, Harvey Keitel and the late Christopher Plummer also starred, and a second movie followed in 2007.
In May 2020, when news of the TV show first hit the internet, Bruckheimer also offered an update on a potential National Treasure 3 to Collider, saying that he was "working on" a new movie alongside the TV show. The possible third installment would feature the same cast as the first two movies.