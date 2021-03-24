Olympic Snowboarder Julie Pomagalski Dies in Avalanche at Age 40

The Olympic community is mourning the loss of a champion snowboarder.

According to the French ski federation, Julie Pomagalski died accidentally on Tuesday, March 23 after being swept away by an avalanche. She was 40 years old. The organization confirmed that a guide named Bruno Cutelli also passed away in the avalanche.

In a press release, police in the Swiss canton of Uri offered limited details into the accident.

"The Uri canton police received the report of an avalanche in the Steintäler area in the Unteralpta," the statement read online via translation. "A group of four freeriders from France was on the descent from the Gemsstock. Suddenly a slab came loose for reasons that were still unexplained. As a result, three people slide down the slope with the slab. One person was slightly injured and was flown to Uri Cantonal Hospital by Rega."

According to police, any help sadly came too late for the two other freeriders.