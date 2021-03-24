Why Deadly Illusions Breakout Star Greer Grammer Seems so Familiar

If Charlotte York was transported out of Sex and the City and into a dark and sultry thriller, you'd have Netflix's Deadly Illusions.

Prepare yourself to experience everything from mind games to sexual tension while watching the flick, which centers on best-selling author Mary Morrison (Kristin Davis). The mother of two hires a too-good-to-be-true nanny, Grace, to help out the wealthy family while she works on her next book.

However, Kristin isn't the only familiar face in the cast. Netflix viewers also recognized 29-year-old Greer Grammer, who portrays the alluring bookworm, Grace, from her previous film and television roles.

The breakout star actually grew up with the glitz and glamour of Hollywood—she's the second daughter of Kelsey Grammer, the legendary actor from Cheers, Frasier and, most recently, Girlfriends.

Kelsey, who has been married four times, welcomed Greer (born Kandace Greer Grammer) in 1992 with makeup artist Barrie Buckner. Greer's older sister, Spencer, is also an actress who is best known for voicing Summer Smith in Rick and Morty.