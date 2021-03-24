Jennifer Garner Explains Why She's "So Far" From Remarrying 6 Years After Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Garner is perfectly fine being single—for now, at least.
In a new interview with People, the Yes Day star explained why she's not itching to walk down the aisle again following her 2015 split from former husband Ben Affleck, who is the father of her three children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9.
"I'm so far from it," the actress explained. "I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."
The Alias alum, who recently launched the cold-pressed organic foods company Once Upon a Farm, also shared that the time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic has helped her realize her strength.
"I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy," she told the magazine. "I'm okay when I'm in the house by myself. I'm okay when it's just the kids and me. I'm okay when they fall apart. I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really okay."
While Jennifer may or may not marry again, her focus has long been on making sure her children are happy and healthy. In an interview earlier this month with The Hollywood Reporter, the 13 Going on 30 star shared that the most challenging part of her divorce was how her children were dealing with it.
"Going through it in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard, A," she told the outlet. "And B, my children's eyes are on me."
She also added that the paparazzi made life challenging for her kids during the more tumultuous parts of their marriage.
"When they were smaller and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, 'Let Dad and I talk you through whatever it is,'" she shared. "I'd tell them, 'If you see an image on the front of a magazine, I'll look at it with you and we'll process all the scary feelings that come up together.'"
Fortunately, it sounds like Jennifer's whole family is feeling sturdy these days.