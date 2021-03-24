Princess Leonor of Spain, 15, Attends First Solo Royal Engagement

Watch : Necessary Realness: The Royal Fallout

Princess Leonor de Borbón is preparing for the day she is crowned Queen of Spain.

The Spanish princess attended her first royal engagement without the oversight of her parents King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on Wednesday, March 24. The 15-year-old royal presided over the 30th anniversary celebration of the Cervantes Institute, a language and cultural center in Madrid.

For the socially-distanced occasion, Leonor wore a long-sleeved, button-up dress and a pair of black heels, as well as a medical-grade mask.

In addition to meeting with the experts at the institute, the princess deposited two copies of the Spanish Constitution and Don Quixote de la Mancha in the institute's prized vault.

Coincidentally enough, Leonor's first engagement took place at the institute on her 13th birthday two years ago, when she read a portion of the same copy of the Spanish Constitution.

Additionally, she and her sister, 13-year-old Princess Sofia, read from the Don Quixote book in celebration of World Book Day last April.