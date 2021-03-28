Lady Gaga's Most Daring Looks Will Test Your "Poker Face"

Watch : Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" Turns 10: E! News Rewind

It's another year around the sun for Lady Gaga.

The Aries legend just turned 35 on March 28, and it's the perfect occasion for fans to look back on her wildest glitz and glam. She is a fashion icon who has walked on runways for Thierry Mugler and Marc Jacobs and has always inspired fans to live their wildest fashion dreams.

It's clear that the multifaceted singer has never been shy to step out and show fans her most daring looks from head to toe.

Mother Monster's ensembles are just an extension of her art and we will never forget the hair dress she wore in 2009 and then her matching meat dress, purse and boots for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2010. Gaga fans shouldn't be surprised if she decides to wear her chromatica-inspired Oreo cookies on a dress this year.

"It's something ever-changing." Gaga shared with Billboard of her personal style. "Something you can ignite at any moment…My fashion is part of who I am, and though I was not born with these clothes on, I was born this way."

Whether wearing Armani-designed crystal couture to Kermit the Frog, Lady Gaga always leaves fans on the edge of their seats as they wait to see what else the Grammy-winning singer has in store for future looks.