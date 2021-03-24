Tish Cyrus Reveals Why She Started Smoking Marijuana at 42

A traumatizing experience.

On Wednesday, March 24's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, Tish and Brandi Cyrus stopped by to promote their podcast, Sorry We're Stoned. And, as Miley Cyrus' mom shared in the exclusive chat above, she didn't start smoking marijuana until later in life.

Why? Well, because the Cyrus matriarch survived a shocking bus fire. "I was so against it. Like, never in my life had I ever smoked until I was 42," Tish told co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "But, I was on tour with Miley and she had gone on—we were going from like, Houston to New Orleans—and I stayed behind to meet up with friends and on the way to New Orleans our bus caught on fire."

As Tish continued, she recalled experiencing this with other daughter Noah Cyrus and said the bus burned to the ground "within three minutes."

"I had gone back to go to bed and all of a sudden I heard this huge noise, which I thought could've been a gunshot," she shared. "It was the tire blowing on the bus."