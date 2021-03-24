Talladega Nights Star Houston Tumlin Dead by Suicide at 28

Hollywood has lost a rising star.

Lina Evans of the Coroner's Office in Shelby County, Alabama told E! News Houston Tumlin died by suicide in his Pelham home on March 23. The former actor was 28 years old. Evans told TMZ, which was first to report the news, the late star shot himself in the head at around 4:30 p.m. that day.

The Pelham Police Department also told E! News it conducted a death investigation the evening of March 23 and noted Tumlin as the decedent.

When he was a child, Tumlin appeared in the 2006 movie Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. He played Walker Bobby, the son of Will Ferrell's title character. The film appears to be Tumlin's sole acting credit.

Over the years, Tumlin occasionally referenced his role in the comedy on Instagram. Back in February, for instance, he posted a childhood photo of himself with Grayson Russell, who played Ricky Bobby's other son Texas Ranger Bobby, at a red carpet event and wrote, "@graysoncrussell tell me a set of 'brothers' more handsome. I'll wait." And in 2017, he shared an old picture of himself with Ferrell and captioned it, "Throwback to me and my dad, Ricky Bobby."