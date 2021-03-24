David DobrikKaty & OrlandoJessica SimpsonWomen's History MonthPhotosVideos

Evan Peters Is Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Monster—But He Isn't the First to Play the Killer

Evan Peters will portray the infamous Milwaukee Cannibal for Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Plus, see the other celebrities who've played serial killers.

By Alyssa Ray Mar 24, 2021 6:38 PMTags
TVNiecy NashMurderRyan MurphyCelebritiesNetflixEvan PetersEntertainmentTrue Crime

A Monster in the making.

On Tuesday, March 23, the cast for Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's new Netflix series, titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, was revealed. Per Variety, American Horror Story regular Evan Peters will play infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. We can't say we're surprised by this casting as Peters has tackled several murderous roles for Murphy on AHS, including Tate Langdon, James Patrick March and Charles Manson.

Joining Peters on Monster is Scream Queens alum Niecy Nash, who will play Glenda Cleveland. For those unfamiliar with the Dahmer case, Cleveland was a Milwaukee woman who reported the killer months before his July 1991 arrest.

Penelope Ann Miller also joins the cast as Joyce, Dahmer's mother, and will act opposite Richard Jenkins, who will play Lionel, her ex-husband and Dahmer's father. Shaun J. Brown and Colin Ford have also been named as co-stars.

Murphy's Monster will take a closer look at the dark crimes of Dahmer but, the story will be told through the perspective of his victims.

photos
Craziest True Crime TV Moments

As Variety reported in October 2020, the series will take a critical look at law enforcement as it will highlight the several instances where Dahmer was apprehended and let go.

Of course, Peters isn't the first actor to tackle the haunting Jeffrey Dahmer.

Byron Cohen/FX

For the stars who've played the cannibalistic killer and other famous serial killer portrayals, scroll through the images below!

Trending Stories

1

Celeb Photo Agency Files for Bankruptcy Amid Meghan Markle Lawsuit

2

The Unexpected Place the Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gave Birth

3

Chris Evans Sparks Fan Frenzy With Rare Glimpse at His Chest Tattoos

EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images; Peninsula Films
Jeremy Renner as Jeffrey Dahmer

2002's Dahmer featured Jeremy Renner as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who is known for killing and dismembering almost 20 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images; Ibid Filmworks/Kobal/Shutterstock
Ross Lynch as Jeffrey Dahmer

Another Dahmer! In Marc Meyers' 2017 film My Friend DahmerRoss Lynch portrayed serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's high school days.

Shutterstock
Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan

For The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime StoryDarren Criss left his Glee persona behind as he portrayed serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The performance earned Criss an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award.

AP/Shutterstock; Sony
Damon Herriman as Charles Manson

Damon Herriman has played infamous cult leader Charles Manson on not one, but two occasions. In Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, Herriman is referred to as "Charlie." For a 2019 episode of Mindhunter, Herriman played Charles Manson for a scene opposite Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany.

FX, Everett/Shutterstock
Evan Peters as Charles Manson

In American Horror Story: Cult, the Manson family murders were recreated. For the scene, AHS lead Evan Peters channeled the infamous cult leader, Charles Manson.

Bettmann/Getty Images; Courtesy of Netflix
Cameron Britton as Ed Kemper

Mindhunter does it again! Cameron Britton gave a bone-chilling portrayal as Ed Kemper on Netflix's Mindhunter.

Anchorage Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images; Lionsgate
John Cusack as Robert Hansen

In 2013's The Frozen Ground, John Cusack portrayed serial killer Robert Hansen (aka Butcher Baker). After abducting, raping and murdering at least 17 women, he was arrested and convicted in 1983.

Bettmann/Getty Images; Creative Entertainment Group/Getty Images
Brian Dennehy as John Wayne Gacy

Brian Dennehy played John Wayne Gacy, the serial killer and sex offender who murdered at least 33 young men/boys between 1972 and 1978, in a two-part television special in 1992.

Lafayette/Kobal/Shutterstock; Moviestore/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos

Charlize Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Aileen Wuornos, a serial killer who murdered seven men in Florida between 1989 and 1990. Monster, which came out in 2003, also stars Christina Ricci as a character based on Wuornos' ex-girlfriend Tyria Moore.

Bettmann/Getty Images; Brian Douglas/Netflix
Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

Zac Efron portrayed prolific serial killer Ted Bundy in the 2019 film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Just before his execution, which took place in 1989, Bundy confessed to 30 homicides in the '70s.

 

John Mabanglo/AP/Shutterstock; Kurt Iswarienko FX
Zach Villa as Richard Ramirez

In season nine of American Horror Story, Zach Villa played real-life serial killer Richard Ramirez (aka Night Stalker). Ramirez terrorized Los Angeles and San Francisco residents between 1984 and 1985. The death row inmate died in prison in 2013.

For more true crime news, click here.

Trending Stories

1

The Unexpected Place the Queen's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gave Birth

2

Chris Evans Sparks Fan Frenzy With Rare Glimpse at His Chest Tattoos

3
Exclusive

Gia Giudice Reacts to Will Smith's TikTok Impact on RHONJ Song

4

Britney Spears Raises Eyebrows With Cryptic Posts About the Color Red

5

Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth to First Baby With Christopher French