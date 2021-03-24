David DobrikKaty & OrlandoJessica SimpsonWomen's History MonthPhotosVideos

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2021

From Legally Blonde to Friends With Benefits, pop culture fans just received a whole bunch of reasons to watch Netflix in the months to come. See what’s coming and going in April.

Well, it looks like we will be staying on our couches this April.

On Wednesday, March 24, Netflix announced its lineup of content for the first full month of spring. As you likely could have guessed, the streaming service has a wide variety of old and new favorites ready to be viewed at any time of the day.

If you're feeling nostalgic, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is going to Harvard in the release of Legally Blonde. In addition, Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis explore the pros and cons of having Friends With Benefits.

Netflix will also debut original content, including the highly anticipated documentary titled Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute. The project will celebrate the country music legend and her contributions to the country music genre.

And just weeks after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview, Netflix will stream Diana: The Interview That Shook the World. The special spotlights Princess Diana's candid discussion in 1995 about her life in the royal family.

Check out the complete lineup of TV and movies hitting Netflix next month below.

April 1

2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
Magical Andes: Season 2
The Pianist
The Possession
Prank Encounters: Season 2 
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
Tersanjung the Movie
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family
White Boy
Worn Stories
Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy
Just Say Yes
Madame Claude 
The Serpent 
Sky High 

April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3 

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute 
Snabba Cash 
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist 
The Wedding Coach 

April 8

The Way of the Househusband 

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? 
Night in Paradise 
Thunder Force

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn 
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1—4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3 
My Love: Six Stories of True Love

April 14

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! 
The Circle: Season 2
Law School
The Soul 
Why Did You Kill Me?

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die 

April 16

Ajeeb Daastaans
Arlo the Alligator Boy 
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico 
Into the Beat 
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This
The Zookeeper's Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel—The Series: Season 2

April 19

Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2

April 21

Zero

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough
Stowaway

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone 
Tell Me When

April 27

August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 

April 28

Sexify 
Headspace Guide to Sleep

April 29

Things Heard & Seen 
Yasuke

April 30

The Innocent 
The Mitchells vs. The Machines 
Pet Stars
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2

