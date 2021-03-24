Jessica Simpson Looks Back at "Cruel" Comments About Her Weight

Watch : Jessica Simpson "Saddened" By Nick Lachey Moving on So Fast

It's been more than a decade since Jessica Simpson made headlines for wearing what would be dubbed "mom jeans" to a chili cook-off in 2009. But in a newly released version of her memoir, Open Book, the 40-year-old star looked back at that era and how "the world put a hyperfocus" on her weight.

"Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me?" she wrote at the time in the pages of her journal, which were published in the new edition of the book and shared by People. "Has it become about how many people read something and are encouraged to believe it. Last week, I read back on my journals from '99 and I beat myself up about how fat I am before I even gave the world a chance to."

At one point in the diary entry, Simpson noted her "heart breaks because people say I'm fat." And when she asked herself how often she thinks about her body "on a scale of 1–100% of the day," the "Irresistible" singer replied, "80%."