YouTuber Grace Victory Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby After Awaking From Coma

Grace Victory is celebrating her new baby after experiencing a very scary health crisis during her pregnancy.
In a March 24 Instagram post, the British YouTuber shared a photo of her baby boy's tiny feet, along with the caption, "The best feet in the world." She also tagged her baby's father Lee, her boyfriend of more than two years.
The celebration is well-earned. Last December, Grace, who at the time was in her third trimester of her pregnancy, tested positive for COVID-19. Her doctors induced labor on Dec. 24 as her symptoms worsened, however, the 30 year old ultimately needed more medical assistance to recover.
A message posted to the vlogger's Instagram at the time read, "Grace was admitted into intensive care on Christmas Day due to issues with her breathing & therefore they had to make the decision of placing her into an Induced Coma, to give her body the rest it needs, in order to recover. She's currently stable but please keep her in your thoughts & prayers."
The post added that Grace, who is the founder of the platform How To Heal Holistically, "has dedicated her whole career to healing people" and asked her followers to "pray, to heal her."
On Monday, March 8, Grace gave fans an update on her health, announcing on Twitter that she was finally "awake" after nearly three months in a coma. She added, "Baby boy is thriving at home."
Earlier this month, Lee gushed over his girlfriend in an Instagram post celebrating British Mother's Day. He wrote, "Happy first mothers day to my baby girl @gracefvictory. I'm in awe of your strength & everything you've overcome. God has truly blessed our little man with an incredible mother & we're so proud of you. I'm counting down the days until you're back home with us & we can finally do everything we've wanted to as a family. Just us three. Love you so much, Lee & Bubba."