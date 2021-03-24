Taylor Swift Teamed Up With This Star for Unreleased Fearless Song "You All Over Me"

Remember how Taylor Swift said she's dropping six never-before-released songs "from the vault?" Well, the first one is just hours away from hitting your ears—and you may recognize another voice, too.
As Swifties await her re-recorded Fearless album, the Grammy winner gave fans the updated version of "Love Story" in February and now, they're about to hear something completely brand new.
"HI. I wanted to let you know that the first 'From the Vault' song I'm releasing from Fearless (Taylor's Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It's called You All Over Me (From The Vault)," she revealed in a March 24 Instagram post. "One thing I've been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists."
Those artists include the one and only Maren Morris. "I'm really excited to have @marenmorris singing background vocals on this song!!" Swift revealed. "Produced by Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe - can't wait for you to hear it."
"You All Over Me" is one of six songs "from the vault" that Swift is planning to release on her redone Fearless album, along with 20 re-recorded tracks from the original. As fans likely recall, the "Cardigan" singer revealed her plan to re-record her first five albums after her masters were sold to Scooter Braun's company in 2019.
"My contract says that starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again, so I'm very excited about it," she said on Good Morning America in 2019. "I just think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that."
While the time has finally come to hear Swift's new renditions of her old classics, she's given fans some new tracks to listen to in the process thanks to her two surprise albums, Folklore and Evermore, released during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Proving to be a silver lining of the difficult year, Swift's Folklore even recently won the Grammy for Album of the Year. Now, as she opens her vault, the question for fans is: Are you ready for it?