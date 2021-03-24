Orlando Bloom Reacts After That Interview About His Daily Routine Goes Viral

Orlando Bloom is speaking out about his viral morning routine.
After the 44-year-old actor made headlines for an interview with The Sunday Times in which he detailed his daily regimen, the Pirates of the Caribbean star appeared on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show With Sky and spoke about the internet's reaction.
"Don't start!" he said with a laugh during the March 23 episode of the Virgin Radio U.K. program. "I've been the running joke of just about everybody between my friend groups and families—when you read that out loud!"
In the article, Bloom outlined how he starts his day, including what he has for breakfast.
"I like to earn my breakfast, so I'll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein," he told the publication. "It's all quite LA, really. Then I'll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots."
When he does eat breakfast, The Lord of the Rings alum said he usually opts for porridge with "a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips."
"I'm 90 percent plant-based, so I'll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month," he explained. "I sometimes look at a cow and think, that's the most beautiful thing ever. At some point in time we'll look back and not be able to believe we used to eat meat."
If his 10-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife model Miranda Kerr, is staying with him, he'll get him breakfast and send him off to school before working on projects for Amazon. "Then I'll have a shower and get dressed," Bloom continued. "I like to make an effort. No tracksuit bottoms."
It wasn't long before social media users started roasting Bloom. "Good morning to everyone except Orlando Bloom's brain octane oil," singer SuRie tweeted. "I'm having cheerios and I earnt them by merely existing."
Added a Twitter user, "I one day hope I find someone who looks at me the way Orlando Bloom looks at cows."
Another follower tweeted "this is so LA" while a reader in the comments section of the article asked, "Did Gwyneth Paltrow write this??"
While Bloom, who recently welcomed 7-month-old daughter Daisy with Katy Perry, didn't take the social media commentary too seriously, he did stand by his breakfast routine. "I mean, I was asked what was my porridge recipe?" he said during the radio show. "And by the way, vanilla in your porridge will take it to the next level. Trust me, Chris."
He even shared his brain octane oil recipe. "That's really just two teaspoons of sugar," he said. "Don't tell anyone."