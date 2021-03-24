See Kelly Clarkson React as Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Favorite NSFW Song

Watch : Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Too Much For GRAMMYs?

Kelly Clarkson may be the most relatable person ever.

During the Tuesday, March 23 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her go-to pick-me-up song is from Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

"Wet ass p--sy," said the Country Strong star. And while the answer was as straightforward as you can get it, it was the daytime host's reaction that made the moment priceless.

Kelly visibly took a moment to process what she heard before standing up to have a laughing fit. She then threw herself onto her set couch as she wheezed out, "Oh my god! I'm done, I'm done!"

"That was—I literally—I need to see the tape back," the American Idol alum said between giggles. "Because I felt like I was like, ‘Oh…wait, what?' That was amazing!"

As she attempted to compose herself, she exclaimed, "God, went for favorite guest this season. No, that was amazing. I needed that in my soul."

The WAP praise comes days after Cardi B and Candace Owens' Twitter rumble after the conservative commentator called the rapper's 2021 Grammy Awards performance "grotesque."