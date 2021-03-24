Prepare to Be Shook by Christa Allen's 13 Going on 30 Revelation

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: "13 Going on 30"

A girl once read in a magazine that the thirties are the best years of your life—and Christa Allen is about to find out.

That's because this November, the actress, who rose to fame playing the teenage version of Jennifer Garner's character in 13 Going on 30, is going to turn 30 herself. As the beloved rom-com approaches its 17th birthday, Allen has found a brand new spotlight on TikTok, where the star has amassed more than 1 million followers and nearly 26 million likes to her content.

The best part? She has not forgotten her 13 Going on 30 roots. In fact, she often pokes fun at her first movie role. Even her TikTok bio reads, "Jenna Rink has TikTok??!!!" However, it was one of her most recent posts that has definitely gotten some attention.

"People be like—weren't you the 13 year old in 13 Going on 30?'" she asks in the video. "Yup and I'm almost 30 now. Feel old yet?"