Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Gives Birth to Baby on Bathroom Floor

It's a boy!
Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall welcomed a son with husband Mike Tindall on Sunday, March 21. A spokesperson for the couple announced, "Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall." The bundle of joy, who joins siblings Mia Grace and Lena Elizabeth, weighed in at 8lbs 4oz.
On his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike, a retired rugby pro, shared the "chaotic" story of baby Lucas' birth. On the latest episode, Mike said that their son "arrived very quickly" and was born on the bathroom floor! As Mike explained, Zara's friend Dolly Maude was with them and recognized that they wouldn't make it to the hospital in time for the baby's arrival. "So it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get a mat on the floor, towels down," he recalled, "'brace-brace-brace.'"
"Fortunately, the midwife, who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn't that far away," he explained, "so she drove up, got there just as we'd assumed the [position]. And then the second midwife arrived just after the head had arrived."
As royal fans may recall, Zara—who is the only daughter of Princess Anne and cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry—and Mike announced her pregnancy in late 2020.
"I'd like a boy this time," Mike said on his podcast in December. "I've got two girls. I would like a boy. I will love it whatever, whether it a boy or a girl—but please be a boy."
And will his daughters welcome the new baby in the family? "Mia, I think she'll be happy about it," he shared. "She has been requesting another sister or brother. We've hopefully fulfilled that role for her. Lena's growing up...now [Mia] wants something younger to play with and dress up."
Mike also noted at the time that Zara was doing well. "Always careful because things have happened in the past," he said, referencing the two miscarriages Zara suffered before welcoming daughter Lena.
"At the time, Pete [Peter Phillips] was again very much the protective brother; he was very concerned about me, as was Mike," Zara told The Sunday Times in 2018. "Everyone was. It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them."