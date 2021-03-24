Lilia Buckingham Alludes to Never Being Able to "Live Down" Fallout From College Admissions Scandal

Lilia Buckingham is reflecting on the infamous college admissions scandal following Netflix launching its documentary about the situation.
The 17-year-old social media personality took to Twitter on Tuesday, March 23 to weigh in on criticism that she feels is unfairly aimed at her. In October 2019, Lilia's mom, Jane Buckingham, was sentenced to three weeks in prison for her role in the scandal.
"sometimes i get sad bc i will never live down something that i didn't even do," Lilia tweeted, adding a slanty-face emoticon.
A few minutes later, she posted, "things were mentally scarring to the kids who took no part in it, and still had to deal with the trauma and pain that came afterwards." She included a sad-face emoticon this time.
The tweets have since been deleted.
Jane, founder of the marketing firm Trendera, admitted to paying $50,000 to a fund run by William "Rick" Singer, who bribed a test proctor to take the ACT test for Jane's son in 2018.
After pleading guilty to one count of fraud and conspiracy, Jane was sentenced in October 2019 to 21 days in prison, in addition to one year of supervised release and a $40,000 fine.
"My family and my children have been lucky to have so many advantages that other families and children do not," Jane wrote in part in her letter to the court at the time. "And yet I committed a crime so that my son could have another advantage, an unfair and illegal one. It was a terrible thing to do."
The high-profile scandal, which involved numerous parents of college applicants, is the subject of the Netflix documentary Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal, which debuted on the platform last week.
On March 21, Lilia appeared in Refinery 29's YouTube series Dream Digs and shared that she would soon be starting college. She didn't specify which institution she plans to attend.
"My next bedroom space will be my college bedroom space, so that's very nerve-racking," Lilia said in the episode.