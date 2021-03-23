Kenya Moore Apologizes for "Inappropriately" Wearing Native American Costume on RHOA

Watch : Kenya Moore Reveals Where She & NeNe Leakes Stand

Kenya Moore is apologizing for dressing up in a "disrespectful and insensitive" costume on a recent episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

On Sunday, March 21, the reality TV personality received backlash for wearing a Halloween costume that she dubbed a "Warrior Princess" during Falynn Guobadia's house party. Fans took to Twitter to discuss the Bravo star's outfit of choice with one user writing, "Kenya, the 'Native American' costume is ignorant and played out. Do better."

"Kenya and this offensive ass costume. I can't defend this one," another shared, with someone else adding, "Kenya Moore preaching about disrespect while she is wearing an Native American headdress— umm ok..."

After coming under fire, Kenya issued an apology on Tuesday, March 23.

"I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume," she said in a statement on Twitter. "I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it. When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry."