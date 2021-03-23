Lindsay Lohan Is Going on a Date in Hell on SYFY's Devil May Care

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Sparks "Parent Trap" Reunion Rumors

Lindsay Lohan is headed to Hell this Wednesday.

The actress and former beach club owner is lending her voice to SYFY's Devil May Care this week, and she's going on a date! Lohan is playing Ziva, the daughter of a Hell dentist who gets set up on a blind date with Beans (Asif Ali). Beans is a human who has no idea how he got to Hell, but now he's the devil's social media manager and he's looking for love.

You can watch Beans and Ziva literally run into each other in the exclusive clip below, which turns real sweet as they both kneel down to pick up the dead flowers she's brought him.

"I heard humans like flowers," she says nervously as she hands him the lifeless bouquet. He's smitten, and asks her on a walk. The devil, voiced by Alan Tudyk, is thrilled.

"It's a meet cute!" he yells from behind his disguise sunglasses. "Meet cute! Meet cute! Meet cute!"